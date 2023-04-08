Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Popular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Popular has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $84.38.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,229,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

