Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Critical Survey

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.42 -$930,000.00 $0.14 48.14 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Summary

Precision Optics beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.