Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Critical Survey

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Premier Financial pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier Financial and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 30.07% 11.36% 1.27% Peoples Financial 29.22% 15.58% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $339.87 million 2.11 $102.19 million $2.86 7.02 Peoples Financial $30.60 million 1.80 $8.94 million $1.91 6.15

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

