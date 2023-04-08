PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

