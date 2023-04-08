Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

