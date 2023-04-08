Priya Singhal Sells 91 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08.

Biogen stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.31. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

