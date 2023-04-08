Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

