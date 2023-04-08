Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 149,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,652,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.