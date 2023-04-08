Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 149,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,652,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 69,682 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

