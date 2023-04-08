Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 904,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,477,257 shares.The stock last traded at $63.59 and had previously closed at $63.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

