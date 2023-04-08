Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.