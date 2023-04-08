Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

ONCT stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

