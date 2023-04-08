Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.