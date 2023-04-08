Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Metals Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

CMC stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

