Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

RPM International stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

