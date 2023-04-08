Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Issued By Zacks Research

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

