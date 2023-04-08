Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for ENI’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

E opened at $29.60 on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in ENI by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

