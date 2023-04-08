Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Lifted by KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.