Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million.
DIAGNOS Stock Performance
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
