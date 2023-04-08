Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

About DIAGNOS

ADK stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.08. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

(Get Rating)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.