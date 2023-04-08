Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.