Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $13,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

