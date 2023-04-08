Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 7,280 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,818,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,432,966.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RANI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

