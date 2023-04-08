Raymond James Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

