Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

