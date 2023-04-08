Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

