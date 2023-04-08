Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 13,327 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $86,092.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $146,520.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.65 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.