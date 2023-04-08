Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.