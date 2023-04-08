Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.96. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Renasant shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 23,115 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

