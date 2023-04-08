Repsol, S.A. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

REPYY opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

