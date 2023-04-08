Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.