Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SOBR Safe, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOBR Safe in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

SOBR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. SOBR Safe has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

