Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SOBR Safe, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOBR Safe in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
SOBR Safe Trading Down 2.3 %
SOBR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. SOBR Safe has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe Company Profile
SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOBR Safe (SOBR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.