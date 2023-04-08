Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.