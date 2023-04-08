Reviewing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than loanDepot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.83 $65.56 million $2.64 6.56 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.37 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.84

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats loanDepot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

