RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.21 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.54. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2025 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $236.93 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $361.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

