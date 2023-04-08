RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RH were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $361.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.