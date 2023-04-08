Rice Partnership LLC Buys 8,232 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

