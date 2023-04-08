Richard Dean Rockwell Sells 900 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$20,700.00.

TSE:VCM opened at C$23.10 on Friday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$559.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.59.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.9508058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

