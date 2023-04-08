Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $18,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $161,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Verint Systems Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
