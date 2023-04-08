Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Richard E. Harris Sells 77,400 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,694 shares in the company, valued at $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
Ring Energy stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
Recommended Stories
