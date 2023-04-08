RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

