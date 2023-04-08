RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

