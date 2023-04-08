Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 254,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Stories

