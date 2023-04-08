Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,898,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

