Samsara Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Samsara in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Samsara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,309,272 shares of company stock worth $96,701,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.