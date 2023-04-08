Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$15,660.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$15,660.00.

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.35 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

