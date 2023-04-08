Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

