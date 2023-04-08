Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,862.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 531,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,045 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

