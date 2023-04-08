Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

