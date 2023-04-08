Scott Terrillion Sells 2,481 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $12,181.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $249.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARA. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

