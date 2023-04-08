Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 243 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

