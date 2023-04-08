Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 243 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
