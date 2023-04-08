Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Roger D. Dansey Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $68,551.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

